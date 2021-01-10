Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0091 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Kucoin and Upbit. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00374113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.01197670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinall, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

