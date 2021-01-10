Endor Protocol Trading Down 13% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $3.87 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00374113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.01197670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinall and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

