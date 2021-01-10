Energi (NRG) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,075,133 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.