Energi (NRG) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a market capitalization of $51.86 million and $3.05 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,065,965 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

