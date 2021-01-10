Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $128,428.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00356036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00026904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001730 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.01220611 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.