Enigma (ENG) One Day Volume Hits $4,324.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 74% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $4,324.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00363244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033744 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.46 or 0.01209605 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.