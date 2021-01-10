Enjin Coin Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $131.67 million and $33.00 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.