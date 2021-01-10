Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entergy by 561.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entergy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 207.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 188,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 127,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Entergy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.49 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

