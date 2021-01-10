EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.87 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007998 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $8.87 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,066,003 coins and its circulating supply is 939,365,992 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

