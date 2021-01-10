EOS Force (EOSC) Price Up 12.9% This Week

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, KuCoin and Bibox. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $22,099.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS Force alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

EOS Force Profile