EOS Price Hits $3.43 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. EOS has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $8.42 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00008650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,051,138 coins and its circulating supply is 939,351,127 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

