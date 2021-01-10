Epic Cash (EPIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,515.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $3,515.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,041,952 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

Epic Cash Coin Trading

Epic Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

