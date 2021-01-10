Epic Cash Price Down 7.7% This Week (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $4,752.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,036,112 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

