Equal Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $81,966.87 and approximately $285.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

