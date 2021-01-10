ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $10.84 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $39,827.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

