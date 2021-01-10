Ergo (ERG) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $570,020.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,542.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.01 or 0.03267493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00445113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.76 or 0.01493506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00629143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00454260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00243586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022412 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,176,325 coins and its circulating supply is 26,872,603 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

