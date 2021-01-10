ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $110.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.