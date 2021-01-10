Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Tops $325,469.22

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $325,469.22 and $12,285.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

