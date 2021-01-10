Essentia (ESS) Price Up 40% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDEX. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $340,932.77 and $6,239.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

