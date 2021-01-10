Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0027

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $20,521.72 and approximately $76,980.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.