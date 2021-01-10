Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $191,041.00 and $22,027.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.08 or 0.03321288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,757,162 coins and its circulating supply is 177,727,749 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

