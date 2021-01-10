Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $980.82 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00021294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $980.82 million and approximately $3.39 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.30 or 0.03245588 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

