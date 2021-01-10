Ethereum Classic Trading Up 32.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $3.92 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $8.74 or 0.00023033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.52 or 0.03283778 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

