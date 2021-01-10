Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $252,600.94

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $252,600.94 and $87.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

