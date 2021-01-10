Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $397.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 88.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $45,274.90 and $397.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

