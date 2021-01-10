Ethereum Meta Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 336% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Token Store. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.