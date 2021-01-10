Ethereum Yield Price Reaches $10.56 on Major Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can now be purchased for about $10.56 or 0.00028078 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,968.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

