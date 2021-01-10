EtherGem Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $257,059.25 and $62,826.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

