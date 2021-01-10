Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Etherisc DIP Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $1.32 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,510,489 tokens. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

