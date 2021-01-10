ETHplode (ETHPLO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $102,529.31 and approximately $80.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and VinDAX. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

About ETHplode