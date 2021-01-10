ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Hits $0.0025

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, DDEX, VinDAX and Mercatox. ETHplode has a market cap of $110,871.76 and approximately $100.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

