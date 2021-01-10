EUNO Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $8,100.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00479344 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,087,056,702 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.