Evedo (EVED) One Day Volume Hits $3.84 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $892,580.55 and $3.84 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

