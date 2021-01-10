EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $45,686.88 and $62,341.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00043906 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001305 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002955 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002686 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013454 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.