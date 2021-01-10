EventChain Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market cap of $384,032.56 and approximately $14,324.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

