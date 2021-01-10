Everex Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Everex has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $10.39 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

