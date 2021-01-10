Everipedia Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and $6.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,059,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,254,461 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

