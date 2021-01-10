Everus Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Everus has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $16.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

