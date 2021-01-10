ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $619,695.95 and $96,144.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006847 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

