EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Tops $432,209.87

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $432,209.87 and $319,504.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

