Expanse Price Up 3.1% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $808,589.51 and $5,491.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,153.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.10 or 0.03373439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.15 or 0.01565117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00444790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00236701 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008530 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

