Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYEN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.09. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

