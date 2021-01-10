Faceter Achieves Market Cap of $378,981.07 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.43. Faceter has a market cap of $378,981.07 and $493.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

