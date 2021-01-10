Faceter (FACE) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $420,772.19 and $491.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.