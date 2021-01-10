FansTime Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $452,223.94 and approximately $508,964.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00110897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00250321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061673 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,570.69 or 0.85502930 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

