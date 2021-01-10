FantasyGold Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $484,677.02 and $13.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.