Fantom Price Tops $0.0253 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

