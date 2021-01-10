FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) One Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for $10.55 or 0.00027714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

BAR is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

