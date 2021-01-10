Feathercoin Trading Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $19,064.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,252,760 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

