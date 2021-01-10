Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

